CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Ford Motor Company Launches Usage-Based Insurance Program in Partnership with Nationwide Insurance

Ford Motor Company Launches Usage-Based Insurance Program in Partnership with Nationwide Insurance

By Leave a Comment

Customers can opt in and share driving data with Nationwide, will have access to Nationwide Accident Forgiveness option as well as collision repairs using genuine Ford parts.

Ford Motor Company announced a partnership with Nationwide Insurance to offer a usage-based insurance program to new vehicle owners.

Ford InsureFord Insure and Lincoln Motor Company Insure, powered by Nationwide, offer secure usage-based insurance coverage through Ford Motor Credit Company’s licensed insurance agency.

By logging on to their FordPass or Lincoln Way app, clicking on the insurance tile and filling in some information, customers in 39 states with qualifying 2020 Ford or Lincoln vehicles can

Subscribers need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Please Login to access. Or, if you haven't previously subscribed, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey