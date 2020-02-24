Ford Motor Company Launches Usage-Based Insurance Program in Partnership with Nationwide Insurance

Customers can opt in and share driving data with Nationwide, will have access to Nationwide Accident Forgiveness option as well as collision repairs using genuine Ford parts.

Ford Motor Company announced a partnership with Nationwide Insurance to offer a usage-based insurance program to new vehicle owners.

Ford Insure and Lincoln Motor Company Insure, powered by Nationwide, offer secure usage-based insurance coverage through Ford Motor Credit Company’s licensed insurance agency.

By logging on to their FordPass or Lincoln Way app, clicking on the insurance tile and filling in some information, customers in 39 states with qualifying 2020 Ford or Lincoln vehicles can