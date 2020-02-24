FinishMaster Launches First Annual Hood Master Challenge

FinishMaster announced its First Annual Hood Master Challenge competition for refinish professionals.

Contests have until March 6 to register for the competition. Each contestant will receive a free mini hood from FinishMaster create a work of automotive art. Contestants will have 30 days to create their artwork and return it to FinishMaster.

More information and registration for the competition is available online. A flyer describing the contest is also available to download.

All hoods must be returned to the FinishMaster Headquarters in Indianapolis, Ind. for judging no later than April 17.

“We’ve decided to bring the focus back on the artistry within our industry,” said Michael Good, vice president of marketing for FinishMaster. “There are incredibly talented individuals across America, working in paint booths every day, and we want to give them a chance to show off their skills, win some prizes and have fun doing it.”

Sponsors of the event include Axalta, AkzoNobel, 3M, INDASA, SATA, Norton, IWATA and SMART.

FinishMaster will be hosting an exhibit in Indianapolis on May 1st to pick the winners and showcase the artwork.