CAPA Announces 2020 Board of Directors

The Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA) announced the election of six new members to its Board of Directors. Joining the Board are: Dave Prejna, Allstate Insurance; Rob Howard, Farmers Insurance; Jim Gadberry, Nationwide Insurance; Anne Warner, USAA Insurance; Bill Lawrence, 1st Certified Collision Centers; and Tim Adelmann, Driven Brands. The Board is comprised of members representing a cross-section of the aftermarket automotive industry, including distributors, insurers, collision repairers and quality experts.

“CAPA is privileged to welcome the new members to its Board,” said Clark Plucinski, Chairman, CAPA Board of Directors.. “Their knowledge and leadership are invaluable in our continued efforts