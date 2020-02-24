California Collision Repair Shops Charged with Felony Insurance Fraud

Department of Insurance and Contra Costa District Attorney’s office undercover sting results in eight felony charges against four individuals.

To crack down on automobile insurance fraud, the California Department of Insurance, Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office and the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) conducted an undercover sting operation targeting collision repair facilities across Contra Costa County. The operation resulted in eight felony counts of insurance fraud against four individuals that included Estephanie Gonzalez-Marquez, 26, of Tepa Autobody in Pittsburg; Marco Antonio Hernandez Santizo, 49, of 101 Auto Body in Richmond; Kyle Alan Coburn, 30, of AW Collision in Concord;