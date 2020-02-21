North Carolina Attorney General Secures $68,000 Judgment Against Two Charlotte Collision Repair Shops

Judge also bans owner from operating an auto repair business for three years over deceptive trade practices and Motor Vehicle Act violations.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced Wednesday that his office secured a $68,564.35 consent judgment against the owners of two collision repair facilities in Charlotte, N.C. A judge founceSterling Leonard Gabriel, Nicole Sharie Gabriel, and their two collision repair businesses Sterling Paint & Body LLC and Collision Warehouse LLC, violated North Carolina’s Unfair and Deceptive Trade Practices Act and Motor Vehicle Repair Act. The judgment bans the defendants from owning or operating an auto repair, rebuilding, or