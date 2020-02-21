Chris Nicolopoulos Confirmed as New Hampshire Insurance Commissioner

Replaces Elias who opposed OEM collision repair procedure legislation in the state.

On Wednesday, the New Hampshire Executive Council confirmed Governor Chris Sununu’s nomination of Chris Nicolopoulos of Bow, N.H., to serve as the next Commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Insurance.

Nicolopoulos takes over from John Elias who resigned effective at the end of 2019.

Last year, Elias drew the ire of the collision repair industry after he wrote an Op-Ed article in the New Hampshire Union Leader supporting the Governor’s veto of OEM collision repair procedure legislation that had been passed by the state legislature. In the