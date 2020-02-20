Uni-Select Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Sales Down Compared to 2018, Full Year Sales Up

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2019 as well as providing updates on its Performance Improvement Plan (PIP).

Sales were down 1.5% in constant currency to $412.6 million in the fourth quarter and up 1.1% in constant currency to $1,739.6 million for 2019, driven by the organic growth from the Canadian Automotive Group of 2.4%.

“2019 was a transformational year and we are on the right track. We are pleased with the outcome of the PIP realizing $31.9 million in annualized savings in 2019 and reaching a total of