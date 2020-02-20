Registration Open for May 18-20 Paint, Body and Equipment Specialists Conference

The Auto Care Association announced registration is now open for its 2020 Paint, Body and Equipment Specialists (PBES) Conference. The two-and-a-half day event will be held May 18-20 at the Indianapolis Marriott Downtown in Indianapolis, Ind. The PBES Conference is an annual education and business event that brings together the leaders of the automotive aftermarket paint, body and equipment industry.

The theme for this year’s PBES conference is People and Profits, which will focus on the life blood of companies—their employees—and ensuring profitable business outcomes. Be sure to join industry-leading distributors, manufacturers, WDs and manufacturers’ reps to share knowledge