ProCare Collision Opens 35th Location in Texas

ProCare Collision announced their latest location opening in Pflugerville, Texas, near Austin, with the AMM Collision brand. AMM Collision now has 15 locations to serve the growing populations around the Austin area. ProCare Collision now has 35 locations in Texas.

AMM Collision now has 15 locations to serve the growing populations around the Austin area.

“While we have locations in the center of Austin, we want to expand our service offering to families in the surrounding areas,” says Vince Brock CEO of ProCare Collision. “That is why we have opened up this shop in Pflugerville to be closer to families