OEM Collision Repair Procedures Legislation Introduced in Illinois

Bill would require insurers to base claim payments on, and collision repairers to use, vehicle manufacturer compliant repair procedures. Excludes OEM parts mandates, but requires use of like, kind and quality.

Legislation introduced February 13 in Illinois, the fourth largest collision repair market in the U.S., seeks to require both auto insurance companies and collision repair facilities to comply with original equipment manufacturer (OEM) repair procedures. House Bill 4916 (HB 4916), introduced by Representative Elizabeth Hernandez seeks to amend the Illinois Insurance Code by changing Section 155.29 by adding a subsection addressing OEM procedures.

The proposed subsection prohibits insurers