LKQ Reports Full Year 2019 Sales Up 5.3%

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) today reported revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 of $3.01 billion, an increase of 0.2% as compared to $3.00 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. For the fourth quarter of 2019, parts and services organic revenue increased 0.9%, and acquisition revenue growth was 0.2%, while the impact of exchange rates was (1.0%), for total parts and services revenue growth of 0.1%.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $140 million compared to $40 million for the same period in 2018, an increase of 247% year-over-year.

For the full year of 2019, revenue was