CIECA Seeking Applications for New Executive Director

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced it is looking to fill the position of Executive Director. All applicants must apply by Friday, March 20.

The non-profit organization develops and promotes electronic communication standards for the collision industry.

“We are seeking an individual to bring CIECA into the future and to be an advocate for greater standards use and development,” said CIECA board member Roy Schnepper, chairman of the Nominating Committee. “The successful candidate will work as an independent contractor and be responsible for managing all business aspects of CIECA, including financial management, budgeting, collections, project coordination, meeting facilitation, records retention, staff supervision and other duties as assigned.

Executive Director Job Responsibilities:

Responsible for executing strategies identified by the CIECA board.

Coordinate activities with other CIECA contractors.

Oversee and report on the organization’s results, identifying risks, areas of opportunity and suggestions for improvement.

Oversee administrative work of CIECA and determine areas for development, revision and improvement.

Coordinate financial management and budgeting with CIECA chairman, treasurer and with executive committee members.

Provide oversight to marketing programs and suggest areas for revision and improvement to the executive committee and board.

Provide management information and recommendations to board of trustees and executive committees.

Consult on CIECA processes and provide input to the executive committee, and other committees and task forces.

Facilitates the development of CIECA’s long-term strategy with the board.

Coordinate with the project coordinator in his/her role of planning, creating and maintaining standardized documentation, schemas, implementation tools and instance documents.

Consult with others to manage content on CIECA’s website and web portals.

Responsible for all aspects of planning and facilitating quarterly board meetings, monthly executive committee calls and annual conference.

Coordinate and work with relevant collision industry non-CIECA organizations (i.e. Collision Industry Conference (CIC), Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF), I-CAR, etc.).

Serve as the face of CIECA to the collision repair industry.

Develop and execute programs to drive membership.

Applications for the position are being accepted online.

Schnepper said the ideal candidate for the executive director position should have demonstrated leadership, management and organizational skills, the ability to speak professionally in front of large groups, a strong understanding of the collision repair industry, and the ability to work independently and multi-task. Other qualifications include being goal-oriented, creative problem-solving skills, working knowledge of Office applications (Excel, PowerPoint, Word, etc.) and contacts with OEMs and the different segments of the collision repair industry.

The successful candidate will work remotely, primarily participating in online meetings. In addition, travel is required to attend quarterly board meetings, to participate in industry conferences and for marketing purposes. No medical coverage or other benefits are provided.

In June 2019, the association announced that Fred Iantorno, its longtime executive director was stepping down from his post. In August 2019, CIECA named Ed Weidmann as its interim executive director.