AASPI Affiliates with SCRS

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced that the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Illinois (AASPI) joined SCRS as an Affiliate Association.

AASPI was originally formed in the early 1960s as a Chicago area repair association for both mechanical and collision. While the name a structure of the organization has taken different forms over the decades the association has maintained its independent status as the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Illinois in since 1997. Today, AASPI continues to represent both mechanical and collision shops throughout Illinois, and with the recent start to the state legislative session, the