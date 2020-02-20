CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / AASPI Affiliates with SCRS

AASPI Affiliates with SCRS

By Leave a Comment

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced that the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Illinois (AASPI) joined SCRS as an Affiliate Association.

AASPI was originally formed in the early 1960s as a Chicago area repair association for both mechanical and collision. While the name a structure of the organization has taken different forms over the decades the association has maintained its independent status as the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Illinois in since 1997. Today, AASPI continues to represent both mechanical and collision shops throughout Illinois, and with the recent start to the state legislative session, the

Subscribers need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Please Login to access. Or, if you haven't previously subscribed, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey