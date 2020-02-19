Podcast Launched for Collision Repair Industry Newcomers

Jeff and Marie Peevy announced the launch of Collision Boost Radio (CBR), a weekly podcast series for newcomers and those considering a career in the collision repair industry. The podcast debuted with four episodes on February 17, and Jeff and Marie will be conducting interviews during the FCA/Nissan Certified Collision Conference in Orlando, FL that same week.

The free weekly podcast will be hosted by Jeff, president of the Automotive Management Institute (AMi) and 2019-2020 chair of the Collision Industry Conference (CIC), and his wife and teammate Marie, president and founder of Automotive Training Coordinators and a Women’s Industry Network (WIN) board member.

“Collision Boost Radio is for anyone starting or considering a career in the collision repair industry,” said Jeff. “Our goal is to provide listeners with a larger view of the dynamics and opportunities available and offer guidance, knowledge and inspiration.”

“We are in a place in our careers where we want to give back, especially to newcomers,” said Marie. “Most of us who have enjoyed any level of success had people who took an interest in us and helped us. We feel it is time to pay that forward.”

The podcast will include interview conversations with successful industry professionals. Each interview ends with advice to the CBR audience.

Collision Boost Radio is available on Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, iHeart Radio, Buzzsprout and via RSS Feed.