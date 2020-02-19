Overall Parts Solutions Announces Collision Repair Parts Procurement Agreement with BMW

Overall Parts Solutions (OPS) announced a national contract with BMW of North America (BMW) to integrate the OPS Technology Suite in BMW dealerships nationwide, providing a single digital pipeline to quickly identify, locate and deliver auto parts to collision repair facilities.

The OPS Technology Suite provides a fully integrated, real-time workflow and allows dealers to better serve their wholesale customers.

“OPS is proud to partner with BMW in its implementation of our industry-leading software platform throughout the BMW dealer network. We are confident that the OPS Technology Suite will add exceptional value to the BMW Collision Support Program,” said Nick