GEICO Files Federal RICO Lawsuit in California Alleging Glass Shop Fraudulently Inflated Claims

Insurer seeks to recover over $150,000 in alleged fraudulent billing and declaration it doesn’t owe over $50,000 in outstanding claims.

Following similar lawsuits in Arizona and Florida, GEICO has filed a federal lawsuit in California alleging an auto glass repair facility submitted fraudulent glass repair bills. GEICO seeks to recover damages alleging violations of the Civil RICO statute and the California Business and Professional Code as well as claims for common law fraud and unjust enrichment.

GEICO filed its case, Government Employees Insurance Company, et al. v. Winaffix Auto Glass, et. al., in the U.S. District Court for the Central