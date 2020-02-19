Fix Auto Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Ohio

Fix Auto USAannounced tha Fix Auto Columbus is Fix Auto USA’s inaugural location in Ohio.

On the heels of entering Minnesota and Idaho in 2019, Ohio marks the third state to welcome the brand in less than twelve months. Ohio expands Fix Auto USA’s footprint to its eleventh state. Fix Auto USA successfully operates in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington.

“We made the decision to align our business with Fix Auto USA because as we expand our operations we wanted to do so with the support and strength of a recognizable and trusted brand. We know