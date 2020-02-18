Traver Connect Announces Strategic Partnership with UpdatePromise

Traver Connect, a provider of customer experience service business development center (BDC) solutions announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with UpdatePromise, the provider ofcommunication solutions to automotive insurers, repairers, and dealerships throughout North America.

The integrated offering enables dealerships to maximize customer engagement by providing solutions before, during, and after the service department experience. “What the team at UpdatePromise has collaborated with us to deliver is a seamless experience for the customers of our partnered dealerships” said John Traver, CEO of Traver Connect. “The customer perceives the entire journey-not just one touch point. This creates one ecosystem