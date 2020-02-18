CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Northeast Leadership Meeting March 20

Northeast Leadership Meeting March 20

By Leave a Comment

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced that the NORTHEAST 2020 Resolution Forum and Leadership Meeting will take place Friday, March 20 at 1 p.m. at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Secaucus Meadowlands, directly across the street from the Meadowlands Exposition Center.

Northeast Tradeshow logoEd Kizenberger, executive director of LIABRA/NYSACT, will moderate the meeting. The NORTHEAST Resolution Forum offers an opportunity for nationwide industry professionals to discuss issues affecting their states and associations on a daily basis, while also fostering an information-sharing environment for all in attendance. Each year, this event creates a space for industry leaders and

Subscribers need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Please Login to access. Or, if you haven't previously subscribed, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey