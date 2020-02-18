Northeast Leadership Meeting March 20

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced that the NORTHEAST 2020 Resolution Forum and Leadership Meeting will take place Friday, March 20 at 1 p.m. at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Secaucus Meadowlands, directly across the street from the Meadowlands Exposition Center.

Ed Kizenberger, executive director of LIABRA/NYSACT, will moderate the meeting. The NORTHEAST Resolution Forum offers an opportunity for nationwide industry professionals to discuss issues affecting their states and associations on a daily basis, while also fostering an information-sharing environment for all in attendance. Each year, this event creates a space for industry leaders and