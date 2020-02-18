CollisionWeek

National Auto Body Council Golf Fundraiser April 2 in Texas

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) will continue its 25th anniversary celebration with the NABC Lone Star Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser, presented by Enterprise, and a NABC Recycled Ride presentation, held on Thursday, April 2, at Texas Star Golf Club in Euless, Texas.

NABC Golf FundraiserEach year, the NABC and its member partners raise funds to support hundreds of NABC Recycled Rides car presentations to those in need, NABC F.R.E.E. education programs for first responders, and NABC Distracted Driving Awareness campaigns that keeps thousands of drivers safe on the road.

More information and registration is available online.

