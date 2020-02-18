Collision Industry Foundation Raises $10,000 to Support Shooting Victims’ Family

Industry donations will support immediate family of collision repair facility owner whose son and daughter-in-law were victims of last summer’s shooting in El Paso, Texas.

The Collision Industry Foundation reached its goal of raising $10,000 for the benefit of Gilberto Anchondo, owner of Colormaster Auto Body Shop, in El Paso, Texas. In September 2019, the Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) introduced a Campaign of Caring, seeking to inspire the industry to raise money for the Anchondo family. The family lost their son, Andre (23), and their daughter-in-law, Jordan (24), in the horrific mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso on August 3, 2019.

The money will go directly to Gilberto Anchondo to assist him and his immediate family as they continue to deal with the grief, stress, and shock of the loss of their loved ones.

Anchondo opened his body shop, Colormaster, in 1980 and has been in business for nearly 40 years. His two sons, Andre and “Tito”, grew up working alongside their father, learning the special craft of the industry.

Commenting on the donation, daughter Deborah Anchondo said, “The show of support for my father, Gilberto Anchondo and our immediate family has been remarkable and will not be forgotten. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who donated.”