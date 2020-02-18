AkzoNobel Approved by BMW in 44 Countries

The BMW Group has approved AkzoNobel as a supplier of automotive refinish products and services to a large part of its distribution network around the world. The deal came into effect on February 1.

Covering 44 countries, the agreement means that the company’s premium Sikkens and Lesonal brands are now approved for paint repairs of BMW and Mini passenger cars at authorized dealers, repairers, importers and national BMW Group branches.

The countries covered by the new agreement are: Albania, Argentina, Australia, Belarus, Bosnia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Israel, Iraq, Italy, Jordan,