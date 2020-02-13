OEM Collision Repair Procedures Bill Passes Committee Vote in Washington State

Legislation would require insurers pay for reasonable repair costs including vehicle manufacturer repair procedures.

Proposed legislation in Washington State would require changes to auto insurers’ policy language, require insurers to pay for reasonable and necessary costs for repair including OEM procedures, and place the burden of proof that repair procedures are not necessary on the insurance company.

The bill was amended and passed by the Washington State House of Representatives Consumer Protection & Business Committee on February 7. The amendments removed provisions relating to uninsured and underinsured motorist insurance issues, to solely focus the legislation on insurer payment for repair