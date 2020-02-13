Collision Repair Education Foundation Seeks Dealer Support for School Parts Donations

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) announced the creation of its Part of the Solution initiative providing dealers and dealer groups an opportunity to support future technicians by donating leftover parts that would otherwise be discarded, allowing students to train on current model vehicles.

“Our philosophy is a higher quality program will attract a higher quality student which will make for a higher quality industry employee,” stated Christen Battaglia, Director of Strategic Partnerships for the Foundation. “When the technicians entering the industry are well-trained on current vehicles, using modern equipment and tools, the entire automotive industry benefits.”

Recognizing that most dealers trash thousands of dollars’ worth of parts monthly, the Foundation developed the “Part of the Solution” initiative in order to connect local schools with these dealers and dealer groups. CREF has compiled a list of over 500 schools across the U. S. in need of scrap parts that can be donated at little to no cost to the donor facility.

“Hendrick Automotive Group is excited to partner with CREF’s initiative to provide students with current vehicle parts to practice OE repair procedures on that will better prepare them for today’s Collision repair environment,” said Roger Mesiemore, Corporate Director of Collision and Service Operations for Hendrick Automotive Group which has already signed on to support the future generation of technicians by participating in “Part of the Solution.”

Dealers and dealer groups can also support future technicians by donating professional uniforms through the Foundation’s Student Technician Shirt Project. Supporters purchase professional Cintas technician shirts for their local collision education programs, receiving a logo patch on the shirt in recognition of their dedication to the industry.

According to Battaglia, “Receiving professional uniforms fills students with a sense of pride and teaches them what it means to look professional in the workplace. It instills confidence in them, reminds them that plenty of us believe in them, and reaffirms that they will have support as they pursue their education and enter the automotive industry as well-trained professionals.”