Arizona Insurance Department Director Steps Down

The Arizona Governor’s Office announced today that Arizona Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions Director Keith Schraad will be leaving his post for an opportunity in the private sector. Schraad’s last day as director will be today.

Effective immediately, Christina Corieri, the Governor’s senior policy advisor, will serve as Interim Director of Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions in addition to her current role. Corieri will lead day-to-day operations in the interim, as the Governor’s Office coordinates a national search for a permanent director.

“Keith has made a tremendous contribution to state government since joining the office, focusing on customer service, and fostering a strong, competitive insurance marketplace for Arizonans,” said Governor Doug Ducey. “Christina Corieri is well-known for her knowledge and expertise in health and insurance policy, and I’m thankful for her willingness to serve as Interim Director of the agency.”

Under Schraad’s leadership, the agency has prioritized customer service and efficiency. In 2019, Schraad worked to facilitate a significant government consolidation effort, combining the Arizona Department of Financial Institutions and the Automobile Theft Authority under Arizona Insurance Department into one agency. The implementation of the consolidation is largely in effect and becomes official on July 1.