Metromile and Tokio Marine Expand Partnership with FNOL Technology

Metromile, the pay-per-mile car insurance company in the U.S. announced that Tokio Marine Group, Japan’s largest insurer, deployed the digital, first notice of loss (FNOL) product Metromile REPORT across its $13 billion auto insurance book. With Metromile REPORT, Tokio Marine expects to improve customer claims by enabling drivers to report accidents online and through its app.

Metromile believes it enterprise platform can reduce loss adjustment expenses by as much as 30% by automating customer experience, detecting fraud, and offering dynamic first notice of loss.

“Metromile uses world-leading technology to provide a more sophisticated and personalized approach for its customers. By