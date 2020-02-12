HD Repair Forum Releases Agenda for March 24-25 Collision Repair Event

The HD Repair Forum announced the release of its’ educational program and agenda for this years’ event dedicated to the heavy-duty collision repair market. The event takes place March 24-25 at the Worthington Renaissance Hotel in Fort Worth, Texas.

Some of the topics on this year’s agenda include:

Frame, Cab, and Trailer Repair

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Scanning, and Diagnostics

Business Strategy and Employee Relations

Steering, braking, and other key repair knowledge

The complete agenda and a link to registration is available online.

HD Repair Forum Advisory board member, James Svasaand of Penske Truck Leasing states, “What makes the