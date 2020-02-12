CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Carolinas Collision Association Meeting February 20 Features Streamlining Repair Processes, Insurance Commissioner Candidate

Carolinas Collision Association Meeting February 20 Features Streamlining Repair Processes, Insurance Commissioner Candidate

By Leave a Comment

BASF’s John Shoemaker, Business Development Manager for BASF Automotive Refinish Coatings, will present on “Practical Production Processes” at the Carolinas Collision Association (CCA) Chapter Meeting on February 20 being held at at 6 p.m. at MobileTech, located at 5929 Market St. in Wilmington, N.C.

Carolinas Collision Association logoRonald Pierce, candidate for Insurance Commissioner of North Carolina, is also scheduled to speak at the meeting.

The event is free of charge for both members and non-members of the association, but registration is required to attend.

Shoemaker plans to illustrate how to properly analyze a damage appraisal, identify all necessary repair operations and put them

Subscribers need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Please Login to access. Or, if you haven't previously subscribed, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey