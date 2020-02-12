Carolinas Collision Association Meeting February 20 Features Streamlining Repair Processes, Insurance Commissioner Candidate

BASF’s John Shoemaker, Business Development Manager for BASF Automotive Refinish Coatings, will present on “Practical Production Processes” at the Carolinas Collision Association (CCA) Chapter Meeting on February 20 being held at at 6 p.m. at MobileTech, located at 5929 Market St. in Wilmington, N.C.

Ronald Pierce, candidate for Insurance Commissioner of North Carolina, is also scheduled to speak at the meeting.

The event is free of charge for both members and non-members of the association, but registration is required to attend.

Shoemaker plans to illustrate how to properly analyze a damage appraisal, identify all necessary repair operations and put them