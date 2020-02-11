Midwest Auto Body Trade Show February 27-29 in Des Moines

The Midwest Auto Body Trade Show, sponsored by the Iowa Collision Repair Association (ICRA), is back for 2020 and will be held February 27-29 at the Holiday Inn & Suites Des Moines-Northwest, located at 4800 Merle Hay Rd, in Urbandale, Iowa. The theme for the event is The Gloves Are Off.

I-CAR has teamed up with the Midwest and is bringing six live classes to this show starting on February 27.

“In the current challenging climate of transition in our industry, we are excited about the training I-CAR will bring to this event,” said Dick Merron, Iowa Collision Repair