Maryland Bill Would Provide an Insured Option of Requiring OEM, Certified or Non-Certified Collision Repair Parts

Legislation defines parts types and requires written consent indicating parts choice.

Legislation introduced in the Maryland House of Representatives on February 7 seeks to add a section to the Maryland Statutes that define the different types of crash parts used to repair a vehicle and requires written consent from the insured to the use of those parts.

Maryland House Bill 1418, introduced by Delegate Mary Ann Lisanti would add Section 27–908 to the Annotated Code of Maryland detailing the responsibilities of auto insurance companies providing liability insurance to include policy language that allows an insured to specify whether OEM, certified