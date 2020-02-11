CollisionWeek

Chad Counselman Steps Down as ARA President

The Automotive Recyclers Association (ARA) announced that automotive recycler and current ARA President, Chad Counselman, stepped down from his leadership position on the ARA Executive Committee effective February 10.  Counselman will remain on the Board of Directors and current First Vice President, Scott Robertson, will step in to serve the remainder of Counselman’s term.  Robertson will begin his own Presidential term as scheduled in November 2020 during the 77th Annual ARA Convention & Exposition

ARA logoCounselman shared with the Board of Directors and entire ARA membership that he has accepted a business opportunity in Australia and will be relocating his family

