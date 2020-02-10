CollisionWeek

All Star Auto Lights Acquires Headlights 101

All Star Auto Lights, the specialty distributor of alternative automotive lighting parts, announced the acquisition of Headlights 101, a Fayetteville, Ga.-based provider of refurbished headlights to the collision repair industry, automotive dealers, and consumers.

All Star Auto Lights logoMatt Immerfall, Chief Executive Officer of All Star Auto Lights, said, “We are focused on identifying high quality investment opportunities, with strong cultural alignment, that will enable us to further build our footprint and better serve our customers. Headlights 101 is an excellent fit in both regards, that expands our presence in the attractive Atlanta market and adds a refurbishment and distribution hub to All Star’s

