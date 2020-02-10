NHTSA Grants Low-Speed Driverless Delivery Vehicle Safety Exemption to Test Up to 5000 Vehicles on Public Roads

Nuro plans to begin public testing in Houston, Texas within weeks.

NHTSA announced February 6 that it granted Nuro’s request for a temporary exemption from some low-speed vehicle standard requirements. The exemption will allow the company to deploy up to 5,000 of its 2nd generation low-speed, occupantless electric delivery vehicle, the “R2.” Unlike a conventional low-speed vehicle, the R2 is designed to have no human occupant and operates exclusively using an automated driving system.

“Since this is a low-speed self-driving delivery vehicle, certain features that the Department traditionally required – such as mirrors and a windshield for vehicles carrying