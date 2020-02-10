Maaco Recognizes Award Winners

Maaco Auto Painting and Collision Repair announced that two outstanding franchisees received the prestigious Maaco Cup recognizing their operational excellence.

Roy Seay, who was recognized as a 2019 Maaco Cup winner, was always a car enthusiast, but it wasn’t until after 30 plus years in the banking business that he decided to become an independent business owner and Maaco franchise owner.

“I always loved cars, I worked on my Dad’s car with him and on my own show cars,” said Seay. “When I was ready to leave banking for a new career, I did my research around the opportunities in the automotive industry. Maaco had a great success record and the best return for the dollar.”

In 2005, Seay and his wife Shelia opened the first Maaco in Lubbock, TX, and with the help of the Maaco team’s coaching and support, along with their national advertising program, the business began to grow.

Seay’s shop is now a multi-million-dollar producer, and he has won several regional awards along the way. His accomplishments were recognized by being named one of the two Maaco Cup winners for 2019.

The father-son team of Jim and Jamie Powell were also recognized as Maaco Cup Award winners with eight consecutive years of growth

Jim Powell was involved in the direct mail business early in his career. When a friend who had left the direct mail business to become a Maaco franchisee was looking for partners to expand to multiple locations, Powell joined him and became his first partner. In 1990, he bought out his partner and became an independent owner.

Not being from an automotive background, the training and support that the Maaco team provided was invaluable throughout the years of ownership for Powell.

“The training they provided on general repair guidelines, business training, cost control, and the painting and prep procedures helped add to our successful operation,” said Powell.

Powell’s son Jamie became a partner 10 years ago and the father-and-son team has delivered year-over-year sales increases the last eight years, while achieving Maaco Diamond Certification status.

Diamond certification is the premier level within the Maaco system, meaning that the center has all the equipment and training necessary to repair the complex vehicles that are on the road today. Diamond certification also means the center and its technicians are I-CAR Gold Certified and are qualified to participate in an insurance company DRP (Direct Repair Program) as well as Maaco’s national fleet program.

“Becoming Diamond Certified was very important to us and our objectives for continued growth,” said Jim and Jamie Powell. “The automotive repair environment is changing rapidly, and you have to keep up if you want to continue to be successful and grow. The training, coaching, and support that Maaco University provides to help us achieve certification keeps us learning and growing.”