AASP/NJ to Co-Sponsor Two Estimating Seminars in February

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced it will co-sponsor two seminars titled Estimating Accuracy Essentials (Part 2) in northern New Jersey on Tuesday, February 25 from 3-8 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, in Springfield, and in southern New Jersey on Wednesday, February 26 from 3-8 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, in Hamilton.

AASP/NJThese seminars are the second part of a multi-segment series presented by AASP/NJ President Jerry McNee of Ultimate Collision in Edison, N.J. and John Niechwiadowicz of QLC, Inc. The pair presented the first part of the series in June and July

