State Farm’s Sparks and Shelter’s Clapp to Head IIHS Board of Directors

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety announced that Angela Sparks, who served as chair of its Board of Directors in 2019, will continue on in the position for the first six months of the year. Dan Clapp has been elected to take the helm in July for the remainder of 2020.

Sparks is vice president and actuary at State Farm Insurance Companies.

“We at State Farm are proud to support the lifesaving work of IIHS, and I look forward