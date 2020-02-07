Sherwin-Williams Announces Plans to Build New Global Headquarters in Downtown Cleveland

The company will also build a new R&D Center in the suburb of Brecksville.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) announced it is finalizing plans to build a new global headquarters in downtown Cleveland, Ohio and a new R&D center in the Cleveland suburb of Brecksville. The plans follow a competitive site selection process and are contingent upon completion of standard due diligence, approvals of incentives and other matters at the state, county and city levels, and resolution of business and legal matters that accompany such major real estate investment projects.

“Our plans to continue investing in Cleveland and Northeast Ohio