Mark Cunningham Named General Manager of Symach Australia

Mark Cunningham has been appointed as Symach’s General Manager in Australia, overseeing and supporting SYMACH activities in the region.

Cunningham has more than 20 years-experience in motor trade, working with some of the largest vehicle repairers in Australia and Ireland has led him to collaborate with Symach in the expansion of the brand in Australia. Cunningham began his career in the collision repair business as a panel estimator, before moving into insurance assessing field.

“The motor industry gives lots of different options to suit various skill sets and always had