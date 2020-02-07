Collision Repair Education Golf Fundraiser April 7 in Jacksonville

The Collision Repair Education Foundation it will hold a fundraiser Apr. 7, 2020 at Topgolf in Jacksonville, Fla. The golf fundraiser will be held in conjunction with collision industry meetings taking place later that week in Jacksonville and offers a prime opportunity to help support future collision repair industry professionals.

More information on sponsorship and registration is available online.

Christen Battaglia, Director of Strategic Partnerships, stated, “Take your customers and your team out for some fun during the week of the Collision Industry Conference, while supporting the next generation entering the field to ensure that they receive the proper education to repair vehicles for your customers. We already have quite a few sponsors lined up: Insurance Auto Auctions, Advanced Automotive Equipment, AirPro Diagnostics, BASF, Lord Fusor, S/P2, Spears Consulting, GEICO and Tom Bush Collision.”

Proceeds from the event will benefit local Jacksonville high school collision programs as well as other high school and college collision programs around the country.