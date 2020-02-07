ASA Urges Collision Repair Industry to Support OEM Repair Procedures Legislation

Bill requires insurance companies to pay repair facilities the cost of following manufacturers’ repair procedures.

New Hampshire Sen. Regina Birdsell (R-19) has introduced Senate Bill (SB) 513, addressing original equipment manufacturer (OEM) repair procedures for collision repairs.

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) supports this legislation and is urging New Hampshire repairers and vehicle owners to send a letter to their state legislators in support of SB 513.

With regard to vehicle repair procedures, the bill states that “no insurance company, agent, or adjuster shall knowingly fail to pay a claim to the claimant or repairer to the extent the claimant’s