Kansas Legislation Seeks to Remove Airbag Replacement Costs from Total Loss and Title Branding Calculation

A bill supported by the Kansas Auto Body Association seeks to add airbags to parts excluded from total loss and title branding threshold.

Legislation introduced in Kansas seeks to limit the impact the increase in the number of airbags installed by vehicle manufacturers in late model vehicles has on the total loss and title branding process. Under current regulations, on late model vehicles six years old or newer, when the cost of repairs exceeds 75 percent of the fair market value of the vehicle, the vehicle would be declared a total loss and receive a salvage title.

Kansas House Bill 2482Current law excludes

