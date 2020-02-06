ATMC Announces New 2020 Board Members and Officers

The ASE Training Managers Council (ATMC) announced new officers and members for its 2020 board of directors.

The new chair is Laura Lyons, president and CEO, ATech Training; vice chair is Glenn Dahl, manager – technical development, Bridgestone Retail Operations; treasurer is Josh McFarlin, vice president of strategic business operations, AirPro Diagnostics and secretary is Tim Zilke, president and CEO, National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE). Jim Goepfrich, industry advocacy and development manager, DRIVE, serves as past chair.

Joining the board of directors for a three-year term are: Michael Williams from Daimler Trucks North America, Rick Hill from FCA