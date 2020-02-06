CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / ATMC Announces New 2020 Board Members and Officers

ATMC Announces New 2020 Board Members and Officers

By Leave a Comment

The ASE Training Managers Council (ATMC) announced new officers and members for its 2020 board of directors.

ASE Training Managers CouncilThe new chair is Laura Lyons, president and CEO, ATech Training; vice chair is Glenn Dahl, manager – technical development, Bridgestone Retail Operations; treasurer is Josh McFarlin, vice president of strategic business operations, AirPro Diagnostics and secretary is Tim Zilke, president and CEO, National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE). Jim Goepfrich, industry advocacy and development manager, DRIVE, serves as past chair.

Joining the board of directors for a three-year term are: Michael Williams from Daimler Trucks North America, Rick Hill from FCA

Subscribers need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Please Login to access. Or, if you haven't previously subscribed, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey