Allstate Reports Fourth Quarter Revenue Up 21% Compared to 2018

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) reported total revenue of $11.47 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019 up 21.0% compared to the prior year quarter. Property-Liability insurance premiums earned increased by 5.4%.

Allstate brand auto insurance net written premium grew 3.8%, and policies in force increased 1.5% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the prior year quarter. The recorded combined ratio of 92.8 in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 0.4 points higher than the prior year quarter, and the underlying combined ratio, that excludes the impact of catastrophes, was 92.8 in the quarter down 0.3 points from the