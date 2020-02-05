VeriFacts Announces Speaker Lineup for Annual Symposium

VeriFacts Automotive announced the lineup of guest speakers and panels to be featured at the upcoming 11th VeriFacts Symposium, slated for February 20-21 in Newport Beach, Calif.

Held at the Fashion Island Hotel, the event will feature two days of discussion of the changes ahead for the collision repair industry, collaborative solution development, exhibitor clinics and keynote speakers. To learn more about attending, contact Symposium@Verifactsauto.com.

The VeriFacts Symposium headline speakers are:

GM Global Strategy on the Future of Collision Repair

David Bakos, Executive Director, Global Aftersales Engineering & Service Operations, General Motors

Exonomics and Exponential Business Models

Amin Toufani,