SEMA Show Booth Space Available

Manufacturers in the automotive aftermarket can now apply for booth space online for the 2020 SEMA Show taking place November 3-6 in Las Vegas, Nev.

“As the leading trade show for the automotive industry, the SEMA Show is the ideal place for manufacturers of aftermarket parts to showcase their new products,” said Tom Gattuso, SEMA Vice President of Events. “Buyers from all over the world come to see what’s new, and they’re prepared to do business.”

Last year’s four-day SEMA Show attracted about 162,000 industry professionals, including more than 71,000 professional buyers representing retail shops, warehouse distributors, e-commerce sites, speed