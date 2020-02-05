Noblr Auto Insurance Launches in Arizona

Personal car insurance company Noblr announced its Arizona launch.

“We’re pleased to empower Arizona’s responsible drivers with car insurance that can help them stay safe and drive their monthly rates,” said Gary Tolman, Noblr CEO & Co-founder. “We look forward to encouraging and rewarding smart driving in the Grand Canyon State.”

Noblr’s behavior-based pricing is calculated in real time and measures how well and how much a member drives. In addition to savings, According to the company, its app and personalized pricing model help directly and continuously incentivize better driving.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Calif., with a service hub in