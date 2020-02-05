AASP-MN Scholarship Applications Available

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota (AASP-MN) will be awarding scholarships to select students enrolled in post-secondary automotive service and collision repair programs. Scholarship awards will be $1,000 per student and can be applied towards tuition or tool purchases.

Applications can be downloaded from the Alliance’s website or submitted online.

Recipients must be entering their first or second year of a ASE-accredited automotive program in the fall of 2020. Applications will be reviewed by a committee of industry representatives, with consideration given to scholastic achievement, education and career goals, financial need and written recommendations. Applications must be