Safelite Group to Relocate Boston-Area Claims Management Contact Center Operations

Safelite Group announced plans to relocate its Burlington, Mass. contact center operations to Billerica during the second quarter of this year.

“For many years, our goal has been to continue investing in the Boston area,” said Renee Cacchillo, Safelite Executive Vice President, Customer Experience. “This move exemplifies Safelite’s Nationally Powered Locally Driven strategy, combining our renowned claims-management expertise with the strong work ethic and pride of our associates.”

The six-mile move to the new 8,900 sq. ft. facility in Billerica increases seating capacity from 20 to 100. Current contact center associates will relocate to Billerica and Safelite plans to begin