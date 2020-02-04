Eric Newell Named VP Field Operations/Business Development at AirPro Diagnostics

AirPro Diagnostics, LLC announced the addition of Eric Newell to its senior leadership team as its Vice President Field Operations/Business Development. Newell most recently held the position of Director of Field Operations with Astech.

Newell holds a Business Management degree from Weber State University along with a strong background in collision repair operations as well as remote and on-site diagnostics.

“We are excited to welcome Eric to our incredible leadership team here at AirPro,” stated Lonnie Margol, CEO of AirPro Diagnostics. “Eric is a well-respected leader in the industry, and we look forward to his strong participation in our company’s