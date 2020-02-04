California Bureau of Automotive Repair Launches Program to Repurpose Clunker Cars in the Classroom

California high schools and community colleges will receive up to 350 vehicles a year to support technical education programs.

The Bureau of Automotive Repair’s (BAR) new Cars for Schools program provides retired vehicles to public high schools, community colleges, and regional occupation programs, offering students the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in auto and collision repair.

“We are excited to launch this new program,” said BAR Chief Patrick Dorais. “It is a great opportunity for schools to have the resources for students to get experience in automotive repair.”

Cars for Schools will provide up to 350 vehicles annually to schools